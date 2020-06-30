Goa sees 64 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, count touches 1,315

Goa's COVID-19 count reached 1,315 on Tuesday as 64 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, with Sankhalim in North Goa accounting for 27 of them and Curtorim in the southern part of the state for 31. The number of active cases in the state is 716 as 596 people have recovered and three have lost their lives to the infection, an official said.

Mangor Hill and Zuarinagar in Vasco, and Moti Dongor in Margao have been declared containment areas. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 1,315, new cases: 64, deaths: 03, discharged: 596, active cases 716, Samples tested till date: 66,491.