Following are the top stories at 9:30 pm: DEL86 2NDLDALL VIRUS India's COVID-19 tally rises to 5.66 lakh; 66 pc cases in June alone; PM says increasing 'negligence' by people a cause of worry New Delhi: As the month-long 'Unlock-1' ends on Tuesday, India reported nearly 66 per cent of its COVID-19 cases in June alone, and a concerned Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people not strictly adhering to rules and precautions as they did during the lockdown was a cause of worry. DEL52 PM-LD ADDRESS PM announces free ration for 80 cr people for five more months till November end New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, by five more months till November end.

DEL70 VIRUS-PM-LD CAUTION Negligence by people increasing after 'Unlock-1', says Modi; "Be it village pradhan or PM, no one above law" New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lamented that people are becoming increasingly negligent in personal and social behaviour since the coronavirus-induced curbs were eased under 'Unlock-1' from June 1, and said everyone needs to follow the rules, be it a village pradhan or the head of the government. DEL83 PM-ADDRESS-LD BJP Ministers, BJP leaders hail extension of PMGKAY, say it shows PM's commitment to welfare of poor New Delhi: Applauding the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), BJP leaders and Union ministers on Tuesday said this shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government's commitment to the welfare of the poor amid the coronavirus crisis.

DEL80 CONG-PM ADDRESS-REAX PM again shied way from making strong statement against China: Congress New Delhi: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doing headline management, the Congress on Tuesday said his address to the nation was "much ado about nothing" as he belied expectations and skipped any mention of the border standoff with China. DEL81 LD WEATHER Assam floods claim 3 more lives, over 1.5 million affected; lightning kills 7 in Gujarat New Delhi: The flood situation in Assam improved marginally but remained serious with three more deaths on Tuesday taking the toll to 25, even as rains lashed several parts of the country and lightning killed seven in Gujarat.

DEL74 UKD-PATANJALI-NOTICE Didn’t promote COVID-19 cure, just shared trial results: Patanjali Dehradun: Replying to a notice sent by the Uttarakhand government, yoga guru Ramdev’s firm claimed that it has not promoted any “kit” to treat COVID-19 but only shared with the media the “successful trial” of a medicine. CAL10 WB-MAMATA-CHINA Banning apps not enough, China needs to be given befitting reply: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said banning apps will not be enough, asserting that China needs to be given a befitting reply.

CAL12 AS-OIL-BAGHJAN Debris removal underway at Assam gas well site Guwahati: Efforts to remove debris and douse the blaze at the damaged OIL gas well in Assam's Tinsukia district resumed with improvement in weather on Tuesday, after remaining suspended for three days due to rising floodwater at the site. LEGAL: LGD19 DL-COURT-RIOTS Delhi riots: Police files charge sheet against nine in three cases New Delhi: Delhi police has filed three charge sheets against nine persons for allegedly bludgeoning three people to death in three separate cases during riots in north-east Delhi in February.

BUSINESS: DEL61 BIZ-FISCAL DEFICIT Fiscal deficit touches 58.6 pc of budget estimates at end-May New Delhi: The fiscal deficit during the first two months of the current financial year widened to Rs 4.66 lakh crore or 58.6 per cent of the budget estimates mainly on account of poor tax collection due to the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus. BOM16 BIZ-RBI-FOREX RESERVES Foreign exchange reserves up by USD 64.9 bn in FY20 Mumbai: The country's foreign exchange reserves in nominal terms increased by USD 64.9 billion in FY20 compared to a reduction of USD 11.7 billion in FY19, according to RBI.

FOREIGN: FGN44 PAK-IMRAN-INDIA Pak PM blames India for Karachi attack Islamabad, Jun 30 (PTI) A day after India rubbished Pakistan's claim that it was behind a deadly terrorist attack in Karachi, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday raised the issue in Parliament. By Sajjad Hussain FGN39 NEPAL-LD OLI Nepal's ruling party leaders demand PM Oli's resignation Kathmandu: Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's recent anti-India remarks and claim that efforts are being made to oust him after his government redrew Nepal's political map has backfired, with top leaders of the ruling Nepal Communist Party demanding his resignation on Tuesday. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN38 CHINA-2NDLD INDIA-APP China expresses concern over India's ban on 59 Chinese apps Beijing/New Delhi: A day after India banned 59 apps with Chinese links for engaging in activities which are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity" of the country, China on Tuesday voiced strong concern over the move, and said the Indian government has the responsibility to uphold the "legitimate and legal rights" of international investors..