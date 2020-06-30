Elusive leopard trapped in cage

Erode, June 30 (PTI): A leopard, which had killed a number of cattle and has been elusive, was on Tuesday trapped in a cage set up at Thalavady that comes under the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in the district, forest officials said. According to the officials, the full-grown leopard has for the last six months been straying into farms and killing several head of cattle.

Based on a complaint from farmers, the Forest Department put up two cages a couple of days back in Dhoddagajanure and Susaipuram areas. Today, the big cat was caught near a quarry at Dhoddagajanure.

Discussions with higher officials are on to release the trapped animal near Thengumarahada forest, the officials said..