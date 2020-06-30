Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt sets ball rolling for setting up 'plasma bank'

The move comes as convalescent plasma therapy has shown "encouraging" results in city hospitals, he had said. Sources said the facility where the plasma will be drawn from one person to donate to a COVID-19 patient, is being set up on the serving floor of the ILBS. "This machine separates plasma and RBC, and the plasma is then stored in a blood bank and then donated to patients as per the need," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 21:52 IST
Delhi govt sets ball rolling for setting up 'plasma bank'

The Delhi government has set the ball rolling to establish the first-of-its-kind ''plasma bank'' for treatment of COVID-19 at a facility here and its modalities are being worked out, sources said on Tuesday. The bank is being set up at the Delhi government-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) and doctors or hospitals will have to approach it if plasma is required for treatment of a COVID-19 patient.

Addressing an online media briefing on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the bank will be operational in the next two days. The move comes as convalescent plasma therapy has shown "encouraging" results in city hospitals, he had said.

Sources said the facility where the plasma will be drawn from one person to donate to a COVID-19 patient, is being set up on the serving floor of the ILBS. The plasma itself can be stored in the blood bank facility in a separate pack, a source said.

According to experts, plasma needs cryogenic storage at minus 80 degrees Celsius or less. "Delhi heath department is making all the arrangements, some equipment needed for the procedure, might also be coming for the bank," the source said.

Each donor, a person who has recently recovered from COVID-19, develops antibodies, which is transferred to the recipient through plasma. "Each person can donate 250-500 ml of plasma. We give first dosage of 250 ml to the recipient, and if needed second dosage of 250 ml after 24 hours," a senior doctor at a Delhi government hospital said.

If a donor had given only 250 ml of plasma once, he or she can donate another 250 ml of it after a few days, the doctor said. Asked what are the pre-conditions for a donor to be considered fit for plasma donation, he said, the donor should not have any co-morbidities, and should not be suffering from HIV, hepatitis or renal problems.

Plasma is separated from the blood of donor using a plasmapheresis machine. "This machine separates plasma and RBC, and the plasma is then stored in a blood bank and then donated to patients as per the need," he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Nine police personnel test positive in Nagpur Central prison

Nine police personnel, including one officer in Central prison, were tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagpur on Tuesday, said Superintendent of Central Jail Nagpur Anup Kumre.According to the Maharashtra health department, the states COVID-1...

Goa Police arrests two persons for online vishing fraud

The Goa Police has arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in online vishing fraud and seized bank ATM cards, bank passbook, SIM cards, mobile phones and other documents from their possession in Rajasthan. According to the police...

UK's Johnson toughens Huawei rhetoric: talks of 'hostile state vendors'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson toughened his rhetoric on Chinas Huawei on Tuesday, cautioning Beijing that he would protect critical infrastructure from hostile state vendors as he expressed deep concern over a new security law for Ho...

Odisha announces weekend shutdown in 10 districts with high COVID-19 cases

With a surge in COVID-19 fatalities and infections in Odisha in June, the state government Tuesday announced weekend shutdown in 10 districts with high active caseloads, to prevent crowding during the easing of lockdown. The districts are G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020