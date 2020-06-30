Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha announces weekend shutdown in 10 districts with high COVID-19 cases

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-06-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 22:11 IST
Odisha announces weekend shutdown in 10 districts with high COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With a surge in COVID-19 fatalities and infections in Odisha in June, the state government Tuesday announced weekend shutdown in 10 districts with high active caseloads, to prevent crowding during the easing of lockdown. The districts are: Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Jharsuguda. They all have more than 50 active coronavirus cases, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy told reporters here, adding they have been categorised as Zone-1 and the shutdown will be applicable on Saturdays and Sundays.

A day after the Centre unveiled unlock 2.0 guidelines, he said that schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions in the state will remain shut for teaching purposes till August 31. However, theatres, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars, auditoriums and assembly halls will be closed till July 31, Tripathy said.

Local authorities such as district collectors and municipal bodies have been empowered to impose further restrictions like lockdown beyond weekend shutdown in the 10 districts named above. The state has 30 districts. Local authorities have also been empowered to restrict intra-district movement of private or public vehicles in these 10 districts.

The decision to continue with the weekend shutdown as a weapon to combat the coronavirus pandemic seems to have been prompted by over a three-fold increase in COVID-19 positive cases in June, as compared to May. While the number of cases stood at 1,948 and deaths at seven by the end of May, positive cases have now climbed to 7,065 and fatalities to 25.

Essential activities of police, fire service, medical care, petrol pumps, chemist shops, electricity and water supply, agriculture and IT sectors will be allowed during the weekend shutdown to facilitate economic operations, he said. Odisha's COVID-19 fatality rate is among the lowest in the country at 0.35 per cent, Tripathy said, adding the national average is 2.98 per cent. The COVID-19 discharge rate in the state is highest in the country as patients are getting cured faster because of the massive physical infrastructure put in place in the state well in advance, he said.

New strategies for fighting the disease in the state have been prepared by striking a balance between life and livelihood, the top official said. "Odisha's model of fighting through community empowerment and participation has proved successful till today. In the current phase of the fight, the community and the people will be frontline warriors," Tripathy said.

The chief secretary said, night curfew will remain in force across the state between 9 pm and 5 am everyday through July. Movement of vehicles will be prohibited during the curfew period and the restrictions will be strictly enforced. As efforts are on to facilitate economic activities, movement of people engaged in industrial and construction activities, doctors, medical personnel, police, chemist shops, power, fire services and media will be allowed.

Taxis, auto-rickshaws and cab aggregators will be allowed to operate to and from airports and railway stations to enable people returning to the state to reach their destinations, he said. Religious places will be closed for visitors, while social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will continue to be prohibited, Tripathy said Referring to public transport systems, he said, though train and air services will be exempt from the shutdown, the state government has urged the Centre to restrict flights and trains from COVID-19 hot spots, he said.

Hotels will operate with limited occupancy but their restaurants will serve only in-house requirements, he said. Home delivery and takeaways will be allowed. Mentioning that the state will stick to its 14-day quarantine policy, Tripathy said, clear instructions have been issued to sarpanches and collectors to ensure 100 per cent compliance of quarantine norms and they have been able to successfully achieve it.

There will be zero tolerance towards people not wearing masks and violating social-distancing norms, the chief secretary said. Spitting in public will also invite stringent action and shops will be liable for any violation of physical distance guidelines, he said.

Similarly, the head of institutions will be held accountable for any violation of these guidelines in government and other offices, he said. Work from home is also being encouraged as part of measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Noting that over 8.5 lakh migrants have returned to the state from different parts of the country so far, he said, more than seven lakh of them have been discharged after successful completion of quarantine at various centres.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Nine police personnel test positive in Nagpur Central prison

Nine police personnel, including one officer in Central prison, were tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagpur on Tuesday, said Superintendent of Central Jail Nagpur Anup Kumre.According to the Maharashtra health department, the states COVID-1...

Goa Police arrests two persons for online vishing fraud

The Goa Police has arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in online vishing fraud and seized bank ATM cards, bank passbook, SIM cards, mobile phones and other documents from their possession in Rajasthan. According to the police...

UK's Johnson toughens Huawei rhetoric: talks of 'hostile state vendors'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson toughened his rhetoric on Chinas Huawei on Tuesday, cautioning Beijing that he would protect critical infrastructure from hostile state vendors as he expressed deep concern over a new security law for Ho...

Odisha announces weekend shutdown in 10 districts with high COVID-19 cases

With a surge in COVID-19 fatalities and infections in Odisha in June, the state government Tuesday announced weekend shutdown in 10 districts with high active caseloads, to prevent crowding during the easing of lockdown. The districts are G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020