Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN honours fallen colleagues and legacy of hope they leave behind

Facing perilous situations due to crisis, conflict and instability, are commonplace working in the field as a UN staffer, and this year, as the Organization marks its 75th anniversary, the COVID-19 pandemic has created “unprecedented upheaval”. 

UN News | Updated: 30-06-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 22:51 IST
UN honours fallen colleagues and legacy of hope they leave behind
“When our colleagues pay the ultimate sacrifice, it is our duty to honour them and support their families”, Mr Guterres stressed. Image Credit: ANI

Fallen UN colleagues were honoured on Tuesday at a solemn ceremony commemorating their bravery, and having served the UN cause of saving future generations "from the scourge of war and to pursue better standards of living for all in larger freedom", said Secretary-General António Guterres, paying tribute.

Facing perilous situations due to crisis, conflict and instability, are commonplace working in the field as a UN staffer, and this year, as the Organization marks its 75th anniversary, the COVID-19 pandemic has created "unprecedented upheaval".

Yet, "all around the world, especially in the most fragile contexts, the blue flag of the United Nations symbolizes hope", the UN chief underscored.

"That hope is part of the legacy of the colleagues we mourn today", Mr Guterres said. "They paid the ultimate sacrifice so that others could look forward to better days".

Making a pledge

The UN chief told the participants that he is "keenly aware" of his responsibility to those who have died while serving, along with their families and loved ones, and to "all UN staff" who serve in unstable and dangerous environments, where "one death is one too many".

As such, he pledged to "continue to ensure that our Organization constantly reviews and improves our practices related to the safety and care of staff".

"When our colleagues pay the ultimate sacrifice, it is our duty to honour them and support their families", Mr Guterres stressed.

Before calling for a moment of silence for those who sacrificed their lives, he urged everyone to "honour the memory of our fallen colleagues by recommitting ourselves to the noble cause of promoting peace, prosperity and opportunity for everyone, everywhere, for generations to come".

Serving with valour

The President of the UN Staff Union, Patricia Nemeth, also spoke during the commemoration online, noting that those who died in service were "driven solely by a desire to help the most vulnerable to have hope, building a better future and ensuring that everyone can enjoy life, liberty, dignity, peace, security and justice".

"The service that staff members provide within the United Nations is more than just a job", she explained. "It is a calling for us, as we want to serve the ideals of the Organization, ensuring a brighter future for the entire human race".

Noting that 77 colleagues had perished over the past year, she added that "year-after-year our Organization suffers another loss, a different kind of loss, and that is a loss of innocence for the United Nations".

"That is why, on this day, we remember our sacred obligation for those who made the ultimate sacrifice so that we can continue to live our lives and do our work", spelt out Ms Nemeth. "We owe it to them to finish the task for which these men and women have given their lives".

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

TN govt issues SOP for places of worship,says no to sprinkling of holy water

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued a Standard Operating Procedure for places of worship in rural areas, outlining norms to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It includes prohibition for physical offerings like prasad, distribution o...

Rlys to expand Mumbai local services but not for general passengers

The Railways will expand its suburban services in Mumbai from Wednesday and run 350 trains each in the Central and Western Railway Zones, Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. The trains will, however, only carry essential services personn...

EU agrees 'safe' travel list, excluding United States

The European Union has excluded the United States from its initial safe list of countries from which the bloc will allow non-essential travel from Wednesday. The 27-member bloc gave approval on Tuesday to leisure or business travel from 14 ...

'Not a generic name': Booking.com wins trademark fight at U.S. Supreme Court

The travel reservation company Booking.com, a unit of Booking Holdings Inc, deserves to be able to trademark its name, the U.S. Supreme Court decided on Tuesday, overruling a federal agency that found it too generic to merit protection. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020