Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man kills newly-married teen in Jalna, then attempts suicide

An 18-year-old girl was murdered in broad daylight on Tuesday by a man in Mantha area of Maharashtra's Jalna district who then attempted suicide by consuming poison, police said. Babu fled from the spot and tried to commit suicide by consuming poison.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 30-06-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 23:39 IST
Man kills newly-married teen in Jalna, then attempts suicide

An 18-year-old girl was murdered in broad daylight on Tuesday by a man in Mantha area of Maharashtra's Jalna district who then attempted suicide by consuming poison, police said. Vaishnavi Narayan Gore got married four days ago and had returned to her maternal home in Mantha and was out shopping when Shaikh Altaf Shaikh Babu accosted her and slit her throat, an official said.

"Passersby took the girl to hospital but she succumbed to her injuries. Babu fled from the spot and tried to commit suicide by consuming poison. He is hospitalised," he said. He added that prima facie it looked like a case of one-sided love but all angles were being probed.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese government raises subsidised bread prices as currency tumbles

The Lebanese government on Tuesday raised the price of a 900-gramme loaf of partially subsidised bread to 2,000 pounds from its pre-October-crisis price of 1,500 pounds in the first such price change in eight years. The pound, which is offi...

Mexico loses 12 million jobs, workers in informal sector grow

Twelve million Mexicans have lost their jobs since March as part of the economic fallout from the coronavirus, and the number of people working in the informal sector shot up significantly, official data showed on Tuesday. The economic part...

Pompeo pushes Iran arms embargo at UN, Russia says U.S. knee on Iran's neck

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pushed the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday to extend an arms embargo on Iran before it expires in October, prompting Russia to slam Washingtons policy toward Tehran as like putting a knee to the countrys...

TN govt issues SOP for places of worship,says no to sprinkling of holy water

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued a Standard Operating Procedure for places of worship in rural areas, outlining norms to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It includes prohibition for physical offerings like prasad, distribution o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020