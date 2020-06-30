Left Menu
Development News Edition

Educational institutes to remain shut till July 31 in UP

However, the district administration, police and health department officials of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad can impose a ban at the local-level after consulting each other." The UP chief secretary said there will be a night curfew in Meerut division from 8 pm to 6 am till July 10.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-06-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 23:50 IST
Educational institutes to remain shut till July 31 in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued guidelines for the next phase of the coronavirus lockdown from July 1 to 31 and said all educational institutes will remain closed during the period

It, however, said online classes will continue in the state

All schools, colleges and coaching centres will remain closed till July 31, though online classes will continue in the state, UP's Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said in a statement issued here. UP's Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who holds the charge of the secondary and higher education departments, told PTI, "Online classes were held in UP till June 30. They will resume from July 6." Tiwari said, "There is no ban on intrastate and interstate movement of people and goods. However, the district administration, police and health department officials of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad can impose a ban at the local-level after consulting each other." The UP chief secretary said there will be a night curfew in Meerut division from 8 pm to 6 am till July 10. The rest of the divisions will impose the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, he said. Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to study the Centre's guidelines and make arrangements accordingly. On Monday, the Centre issued guidelines for the month-long ''Unlock 2'' from Wednesday -- the phased re-opening of activities that had been barred to contain the spread of COVID-19 -- and said educational institutions, Metro services, cinema halls and gyms will continue to remain shut. The ''Unlock 1'', a graded exit from the national lockdown imposed on March 25, is due to end on Tuesday. "The guidelines of the Centre should be studied and preparations should be made of accordingly," Adityanath said during a review meeting with senior officers and ministers at his residence here. It is important to take precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19 and people should avoid all unnecessary movement, he said. "To create awareness among the people, campaigns should be run on radio and TV, besides putting up banners and posters, and distributing handbills etc," the chief minister said. Adityanath reiterated that testing facilities for COVID-19 and beds in hospitals should be increased, and availability of infrared thermometer and pulse oximeter ensured. He said a cleanliness campaign should be run on mission mode for vector-borne diseases and COVID-19.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Assam flood situation remains bleak; death toll rises to 25

The flood situation continued to be grim in Assam, where three more people died due to the deluge, pushing the death toll to 25, officials said. Two persons died in Barpeta district, while one death was reported from Dibrugarh district, the...

Ex-CEO of opioid treatment maker Indivior pleads guilty in U.S.

Shaun Thaxter, the former chief executive of drugmaker Indivior Plc, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a criminal charge arising out of a U.S. Justice Department investigation into the marketing of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone.Thaxter...

Soccer-Roma reach agreement to extend Mkhitaryan loan from Arsenal

AS Roma have reached a preliminary agreement to extend midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryans loan deal from Arsenal until the end of next season, the Serie A club said on Tuesday. Mkhitaryan, 31, joined the Italians at the start of the season afte...

Adidas human resources head steps down after race row

The head of human resources at Adidas has stepped down after a group of employees called for an investigation over her handling of racism at the company, which she had described last year as noise only discussed in America.The German sports...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020