Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wari: Buses carrying 'padukas' reach Wakhri near Pandharpur

As per tradition, all palkhis meet at Wakhri before heading towards Pandharpur to celebrate Ashadhi Ekadashi, which falls on Wednesday. "The buses carrying the padukas of Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram from Alandi and Dehu respectively and other prominent palkhis of Sant Eknath (Paithan in Aurangabad), Sopandev Maharaj, Nivruttinath Maharaj, Sant Muktabai reached Wakhri," a Solapur district administration official said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 01-07-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 00:06 IST
Wari: Buses carrying 'padukas' reach Wakhri near Pandharpur

The buses carrying 'padukas' (holy footprints) of saint-poets Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram and palkhis of other holy figures reached Wakhri, a village 5 kilometres from temple town Pandharpur, late Tuesday night. As per tradition, all palkhis meet at Wakhri before heading towards Pandharpur to celebrate Ashadhi Ekadashi, which falls on Wednesday.

"The buses carrying the padukas of Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram from Alandi and Dehu respectively and other prominent palkhis of Sant Eknath (Paithan in Aurangabad), Sopandev Maharaj, Nivruttinath Maharaj, Sant Muktabai reached Wakhri," a Solapur district administration official said. "They were received by Solapur guardian minister Dattatray Bharne. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will perform the mahapuja of Lord Vitthal and Rukhmini in the early hours of Wednesday," he added.

Earlier in the day, two flower-decked buses carrying the 'padukas' left from Pune with a limited number of warkaris for Pandharpur on the eve of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi'. People were seen lined up along the roads with folded hands as the buses passed.

Lakhs of 'warkaris', or devotees of Lord Vitthal, from Maharashtra and other states throng the temple in Pandharpur every year on the occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi'. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government cancelled the annual wari pilgrimage, which is characterised by people walking for far to Pandharpur with palanquins.

The district administration had said in the morning that 90 warkaris were allowed to accompany the procession after COVID-19 tests..

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Assam flood situation remains bleak; death toll rises to 25

The flood situation continued to be grim in Assam, where three more people died due to the deluge, pushing the death toll to 25, officials said. Two persons died in Barpeta district, while one death was reported from Dibrugarh district, the...

Ex-CEO of opioid treatment maker Indivior pleads guilty in U.S.

Shaun Thaxter, the former chief executive of drugmaker Indivior Plc, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a criminal charge arising out of a U.S. Justice Department investigation into the marketing of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone.Thaxter...

Soccer-Roma reach agreement to extend Mkhitaryan loan from Arsenal

AS Roma have reached a preliminary agreement to extend midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryans loan deal from Arsenal until the end of next season, the Serie A club said on Tuesday. Mkhitaryan, 31, joined the Italians at the start of the season afte...

Adidas human resources head steps down after race row

The head of human resources at Adidas has stepped down after a group of employees called for an investigation over her handling of racism at the company, which she had described last year as noise only discussed in America.The German sports...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020