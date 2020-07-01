Left Menu
Development News Edition

DCW sends notice to Delhi Police after decomposed body of elderly woman found

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said it is a very serious matter where the body of an old woman was found after a delay of three days despite her son living in the same building.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 00:09 IST
DCW sends notice to Delhi Police after decomposed body of elderly woman found

The Delhi Commission for Women has sent a notice to police seeking an inquiry report in the death of an 80-year-old woman, whose decomposed body was found at her home in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar. The elderly woman used to live alone on the second floor of a four-storied building, while her son stayed on the fourth floor of the same building with his family, the women rights body said. It has been reported that the woman was dead for three days and her body was recovered on Sunday when the neighbours informed her son of a foul smell emanating from her flat, it said. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said it is a very serious matter where the body of an old woman was found after a delay of three days despite her son living in the same building. The panel has asked the city police whether action has been taken against the woman’s son under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. It has also sought a copy of FIR registered in the matter and copies of previous complaints as well as PCR records, if any, by the old woman or any other person regarding torture/cruelty/ other crime by the son. The rights body has demanded a copy of inquiry report in the matter by July 6. Meanwhile, the police said the woman used to live alone at the second floor of the building, and her son used to give her milk and bread. Last week, he went to his sister’s house in Madangir. He was not feeling well and got admitted in Mehta Hospital in Madangir for two to three days, police said. The deceased’s other son, who is bedridden from the last two to three months, lives in Chirag Delhi with family, they added. PTI SLB SRY

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

EU safety agency suspends Pakistani airlines' European authorisation for six months

The European Union Air Safety Agency EASA has suspended Pakistan International Airlines PIA authorisation to fly to the bloc for six months, the airline said on Tuesday, a blow to the carriers operations. Separately, the safety agency said ...

Hopes fade for reform of massive U.S. criminal justice system

Despite a renewed focus on wrongful arrests and racial discrimination after the death of George Floyd, meaningful reform of the massive U.S. criminal justice system is unlikely ahead of the November election, politicians and activists say.T...

Assam flood situation remains bleak; death toll rises to 25

The flood situation continued to be grim in Assam, where three more people died due to the deluge, pushing the death toll to 25, officials said. Two persons died in Barpeta district, while one death was reported from Dibrugarh district, the...

Ex-CEO of opioid treatment maker Indivior pleads guilty in U.S.

Shaun Thaxter, the former chief executive of drugmaker Indivior Plc, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a criminal charge arising out of a U.S. Justice Department investigation into the marketing of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone.Thaxter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020