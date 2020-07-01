Major rejig of IPS officers in Tamil Nadu
As part of a major rejig of IPS officials in Tamil Nadu, the state government on Tuesday transferred City Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan and a host of other officers. Viswanathan will be replaced by Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, according to a Home Department order issued late on Tuesday.
Viswanathan has been posted as ADGP, Operations, Chennai, vice Aggarwal. The Commissioners of Madurai and Tirupur, S Davidson Devasirvatham and Sanjay Kumar, respectively, were also transferred out of their present postings.
Devasirvatham is ADGP, Technical Services, Chennai while Kumar is IGP, Technical Services. Prem Anand Sinha is Commissioner, Madurai City.
A host of other senior IPS officers were also transferred..
