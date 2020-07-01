West Bengal allows 50 people at weddings, funerals

The West Bengal government has allowed 50 people at marriage functions and funerals during the next phase of the coronavirus lockdown from July 1 to 31

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said morning walks will be allowed from 5.30 am till 8.30 am, provided social distancing and all other norms are “strictly followed". "From now onwards, we will be allowing 50 people both at weddings and last rites," Banerjee said. The CM said the Changrabandha checkpoint on the Bangladesh-India border in Coochbehar district will be opened from Wednesday for normal business. "The Changrabandha land border is closed for a long time. Bangladesh is also requesting us (to reopen it) because several goods are taken through this border. So, we have decided to open it from tomorrow. We have also taken the locals into confidence," she said

Later in an order, the state government stated that the lockdown measures in containment zones, known as affected areas in West Bengal, stand extended till July 31. Schools, ICDS centres, colleges, educational training/ coaching institutions, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums and assembly halls will remain closed till July 31, it stated. There will be restrictions on social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religions congregations in the state, the order said. The movement of individuals will remain prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am except for essential activities, including the operation of industrial units in shifts, movement, loading and unloading of goods and travel of persons to destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes, it added.