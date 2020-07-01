Left Menu
NZ concerned at China's passage of national security law for Hong Kong

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 01-07-2020 08:27 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 08:17 IST
"New Zealand has consistently emphasised its serious concern about the imposition of this legislation on Hong Kong without inclusive consultation or the proper involvement of all of Hong Kong's institutions," said Mr Peters.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today expressed the New Zealand Government's deep disappointment at the passage by China's National People's Congress Standing Committee of a national security law for Hong Kong.

"New Zealand has consistently emphasised its serious concern about the imposition of this legislation on Hong Kong without inclusive consultation or the proper involvement of all of Hong Kong's institutions," said Mr Peters.

"We share the international community's stake in preserving the high degree of autonomy and freedom available to Hong Kong and its people under the 'one country, two systems' framework.

"It is this autonomy and freedom, together with open governance, judicial independence, and consensus on the rule of law that has been fundamental to Hong Kong's growth as a global financial and economic hub since 1997.

"As a strong supporter of the rule of law, we firmly believe that the maintenance of security in Hong Kong must be pursued in accordance with the obligations enshrined in Hong Kong's Basic Law, the United Nations' human rights covenants incorporated within it, and the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration."

"This is a critical moment for fundamental human rights and freedoms protected in Hong Kong for generations. New Zealand will be studying the legislation carefully, and closely monitoring its implementation and impact on the people of Hong Kong, with whom we share close links," said Mr Peters.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

