Parents to be eligible for 6 months of paid parental leave

The Government's increase to paid parental leave kicks in today with another 4 weeks taking New Zealand up to a full 6 months (26 weeks, up from 22 weeks) leave for new parents, and the maximum weekly payment will increase by $20pw, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway said.

"Parents with children due on or after 1 July will now be eligible for 26 weeks of paid parental leave. This is a full six months of leave to support them and their child's first months of life," says Iain Lees-Galloway.

Each year the parental leave payment is adjusted to reflect the rise in the average wage. This means that from 1 July, eligible employees will see an increase in the parental leave payment from $585.80 per week to $606.46 per week, before tax.

The minimum rate for self-employed persons will increase to $189.00 per week, which is equal to 10 hours of the adult minimum wage.

"Paid Parental leave supports parents to take time away from work during the early months of a newborn's life, or for a child under six that has recently come into their care. It is vital that we continue to support this.

"The Government is committed to making sure that families and parents are supported when they need it. Along with the bump in paid parental leave, we have implemented a wide range of support for parents. This includes boosting the Working for Families payments and the best start payment, which provides financial support for all families with a newborn baby," Iain Lees-Galloway says.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)