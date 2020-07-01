Andhra Tourism Minister condemns Nellore incident, suspends deputy manager who beat female colleague

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday informed that C Bhaskar, the Deputy Manager of a hotel has been suspended for assaulting a female colleague in Andhra's Nellore district. Speaking on the issue, the Minister said, "It's very unfortunate, very inhuman. We have immediately suspended the Deputy Manager."

C Bhaskar was arrested by the police and a case has been registered against him in the matter based on the complaint filed by the woman. The accused is a deputy manager while the victim is a senior assistant at the same hotel. The hotel falls under Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department's jurisdiction. "Police complaint has been lodged and an inquiry has been ordered. We are going to take very stringent action against him," he added.

Bhaskar was arrested on June 27 for beating a female colleague following a verbal spat, the police earlier said. A case has been registered against under relevant sections. (ANI)