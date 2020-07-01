Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lalbaugcha Raja mandal cancels Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

The mandal will not install the Ganesh idol this year, Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal's secretary Sudhir Salvi told reporters. It will organise blood and plasma donation camps and provide financial assistance to the families of policemen who died of COVID-19, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 12:28 IST
Lalbaugcha Raja mandal cancels Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal, which installs Mumbai's most famous Ganpati idol, on Wednesday announced cancellation of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The mandal will not install the Ganesh idol this year, Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal's secretary Sudhir Salvi told reporters.

It will organise blood and plasma donation camps and provide financial assistance to the families of policemen who died of COVID-19, he said. The 10-day festival begins on 'Ganesh Chaturthi', which falls on August 22 this year.

TheLalbaugcha Raja Mandal has been installing the Ganpati idol at its pandal in Central Mumbai since 1934. "We have decided not to install the Ganesh idol this year and instead, celebrate the festival by organising blood donation and plasma donation camps. We are giving Rs 25 lakh to the chief minister's relief fund," Salvi said.

"We will provide financial assistance to the families of policemen who have succumbed to coronavirus. We will also honour the families of 20 soldiers who were martyred during clashes with Chinese soldiers in Ladakh," he added. Ganeshotsav is the most popular festival in Maharashtra. The pandals set up by various mandals in Mumbai and other places in the state attract thousands of devotees during the 10-day festivities.

The GSB Ganeshotsav Samiti in Wadala area has already postponed the celebration to 'Magh Shudh Chaturthi' in February next year, a samiti official earlier said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last month called for a simple and low-key Ganpati festival celebration this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and asked Ganesh mandals to undertake social welfare programmes.

He said the threat of coronavirus is not yet over and therefore, it will not be possible to celebrate the Ganesh festival with the usual pomp and gaiety. He also said Ganesh mandals should not install idols with a height of more than four feet during the festival.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Another COVID-19 wave in 2nd half of 2020 could result in loss of 340 mln full-time jobs: ILO

The ILO has warned that if another COVID-19 wave hits in the second half of 2020, there would be global working-hour loss of 11.9 per cent - equivalent to the loss of 340 million full-time jobs. According to the 5th edition of International...

German unemployment rises less than expected in June

The number of people out of work in Germany rose far less than expected in June, data showed on Wednesday, allaying fears that the coronavirus pandemic would erode the labour market in Europes largest economy. The Labour Office said an addi...

S.Korea to start talks on COVID-19 drug remdesivir purchases in August

South Korea has started distributing stocks of the COVID-19 treatment remdesivir that have been donated by Gilead Sciences Inc and plans to begin talks to purchase more supplies in August, its disease control agency said on Wednesday. It is...

No restriction on Patanjali's Coronil kit, will be available across country: Ramdev

Yog guru Ramdev on Wednesday claimed that there is no restriction on Patanjali Ayurveds Swasari Coronil kit for COVID management and now it will be available across the country. Addressing a press conference here, he said AYUSH Ministry sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020