Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: Man held for killing leopard, trying to sell its skin

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed Buduram Gond (40) from Shuklabhatha village, located in a naxal-infested area around 200 km away from capital Raipur, on Monday evening, Gariaband superintendent of police Bhojram Patel said. The police had received information that a man from Vijaypur village in neighbouring Odisha was trying to sell leopard skin in Shuklabhatha area, he said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-07-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 15:05 IST
C'garh: Man held for killing leopard, trying to sell its skin

A man from Odisha was arrested for allegedly killing a leopard and trying to sell its skin in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed Buduram Gond (40) from Shuklabhatha village, located in a naxal-infested area around 200 km away from capital Raipur, on Monday evening, Gariaband superintendent of police Bhojram Patel said.

The police had received information that a man from Vijaypur village in neighbouring Odisha was trying to sell leopard skin in Shuklabhatha area, he said. During interrogation, the accused confessed that he had poisoned an adult leopard in the forest near Chhattisgarh-Odisha border and wanted to sell the skin, he said.

Gond has been booked under relevant provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and further probe was underway, the official added. Earlier on June 18, the Gariaband police had arrested a man and seized a leopard skin from him in Barula village of the district.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Parminder Chopra appointed as director of Power Finance Corporation

Government-owned Power Finance Corporation PFC, Indias leading NBFC, today announced the appointment of Smt Parminder Chopra as Director Finance of the company. She succeeds in Shri N.B. Gupta, who superannuated on June 30 2020.Smt. Chopra ...

CM says COVID situation brought under control with joint efforts of Delhi & central govts

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the COVID-19 situation has been brought under control for now with the combined efforts of Delhi government, Centre and other organisations, but cautioned people against any lapse in social a...

Greece rolls out red carpet to visitors as airports reopen

With traditional music and sweets, Greece reopened its regional airports to international travellers on Wednesday, pinning its hopes on a recovery in tourism after a three-month lockdown. Greeces tourism sector accounts for a fifth of its e...

UK competition regulator calls for new rules to check Google, Facebook

The UK government should introduce new measures to check the dominance of tech giants Google and Facebook in digital advertising, Britains competition watchdog said on Wednesday.The UKs Competition and Markets authority CMA said while the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020