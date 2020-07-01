C'garh: Man held for killing leopard, trying to sell its skin

A man from Odisha was arrested for allegedly killing a leopard and trying to sell its skin in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed Buduram Gond (40) from Shuklabhatha village, located in a naxal-infested area around 200 km away from capital Raipur, on Monday evening, Gariaband superintendent of police Bhojram Patel said.

The police had received information that a man from Vijaypur village in neighbouring Odisha was trying to sell leopard skin in Shuklabhatha area, he said. During interrogation, the accused confessed that he had poisoned an adult leopard in the forest near Chhattisgarh-Odisha border and wanted to sell the skin, he said.

Gond has been booked under relevant provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and further probe was underway, the official added. Earlier on June 18, the Gariaband police had arrested a man and seized a leopard skin from him in Barula village of the district.