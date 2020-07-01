MP: Shopping malls reopen in Indore with slew of restrictions

More than three months after downing their shutters during the COVID-19 lockdown, shopping malls in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district resumed operations on Wednesday, a senior official said. Speaking to reporters, district collector Manish Singh said malls were now permitted to remain open between 9 am to 8 pm with precautionary measures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"People over 65 years of age, pregnant women and children below 10 years are not allowed to enter malls," the collector said, adding that multiplexes, gaming zones and other entertainment centres in malls will continue to remain shut. While food and drinks will not be served at food courts, takeaway facility will be available for visitors, he said.

Meanwhile, as many as 25 fresh cases of COVID-19 were detected in Indore in the last 24 hours, chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia said. The new cases have taken the tally in the district to 4,734, he said.

Apart from this, three COVID-19 patients, including a 78-year-old man, died of the infection at different hospitals, the official said. The toll in the district now stands at 232, he added.

As many as 3,552 people have recovered from the infection so far, Jadia said..