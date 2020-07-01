Left Menu
Mumbai: Section 144 imposed to check rising COVID-19 cases

Establishments providing essential services like food, vegetables, milk supply, medical and grocery stores, hospitals, medicines, pharma and related establishments are also exempted, the official said. Movement of one or more persons in the city for non- essential activities is prohibited between 5 am and 9 pm, with exclusion of activities allowed by the state government and orders issued by competent authorities for the enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines, he said.

Mumbai police on Wednesday issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in the city, restricting movement of people in public places, and said the measure was taken to check rising COVID-19 cases. With 903 new patients reported on Tuesday, coronavirus case tally in Mumbai increased to 77,197 while death toll rose to 4,554 with 93 more fatalities.

The order says curbs on movement for non-essential work came into force from Wednesday and shall remain so till July 15, unless withdrawn earlier. The order prohibits "presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort", a senior police official said.

Police have prohibited gatherings of any sort, including at religious places subject to stipulations, he said. The order said movement of one or more persons in areas designated as containment zones by the municipal authorities is prohibited, except for essential activities, supply of essential goods and medical emergency.

Police have also prohibited movement of one or more persons in the city between 9 pm to 5 am, except for medical emergencies, the official said, adding emergency services, government and semi-government agencies and their officials on duty are exempted. Establishments providing essential services like food, vegetables, milk supply, medical and grocery stores, hospitals, medicines, pharma and related establishments are also exempted, the official said.

Movement of one or more persons in the city for non- essential activities is prohibited between 5 am and 9 pm, with exclusion of activities allowed by the state government and orders issued by competent authorities for the enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines, he said. Mumbai Police had issued similar prohibitory orders earlier also during the ongoing lockdown, the official said.

The latest order was issued as there is likelihood of spread of COVID -19 through gatherings of persons in public or private areas and there is a grave danger to human life, health and safety due to the same, the official said. Movement of persons for non-essential activities like visit to shops, markets, barber shops, spas, saloons, beauty parlours, and for outdoor physical activities will be permitted in the neighbourhood area, he said. Long-distance travel for non-essential purposes will not be permitted.

The order says social distancing norms, of maintaining a minimum six feet distance, shall be followed at all time. In "emergent and special" cases, the zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police is empowered to grant exemption, he said.

