Mission Sagar a major milestone in India's engagement with IOR countries: MEA

INS Kesari, which was deployed in the Indian Ocean region on 'Mission Sagar' to deliver assistance to the country's maritime neighbours in dealing with the COVID crisis, returned back to the country on June 28.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:14 IST
Mission Sagar a major milestone in India's engagement with IOR countries: MEA
INS Kesari under 'Mission SAGAR'. Image Credit: ANI

The mission was launched on May 10 and India's initiative to deliver COVID-19 related assistance to the countries in the Indian Ocean region.

The mission was launched on May 10 and India's initiative to deliver COVID-19 related assistance to the countries in the Indian Ocean region. INS Kesari travelled over 7,500 nautical miles over 55 days. India's humanitarian assistance included supplies of essential food items, medicines, Ayurvedic medicines and deployment of Medical Assistance Teams (MAT) to Mauritius and Comoros.

The release said that Mission Sagar is a major milestone in engagement with the countries in the Indian Ocean Region, in line with Prime Minister's vision of 'SAGAR- Security and Growth for All in the Region'. The Ministry said it deeply appreciates the assistance and solidarity of the respective host governments "for their warm reception and logistical support to the mission". (ANI)

