Raj govt extends interest waiver scheme for agri traders till Sep-end

In a relief to agriculture traders, the Rajasthan government has decided to extend the interest waiver scheme till September 30 for the recovery of outstanding mandi fee and other arrears. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has agreed to the proposals received in this regard from the Department of Agricultural Marketing to provide relief to agriculture traders in view of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, an official statement said

A total amount of Rs 68 crore, including mandi fee, allocation fee and other arrears, was outstanding till September 30, 2019. For the recovery of this amount, the government had fixed a deadline of March 31, 2020 to pay the due principal and gave 75 per cent discount on the interest payable. Earlier the period of the amnesty scheme was extended from March 31 to June 30, which has now been extended till September 30, 2020

Similarly, the state government had started a scheme for recovery of outstanding dues on Mandi duty on commodities and sugar imported from other states. The deadline to pay the dues was June 30, which also has been extended till September 30.