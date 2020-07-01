Left Menu
17 more test positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh; 46 patients cured

The Union Territory of Ladakh recorded 17 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the twin districts of Leh and Kargil to 990, officials said.

Updated: 01-07-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 19:37 IST
The Union Territory of Ladakh recorded 17 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the twin districts of Leh and Kargil to 990, officials said. However, the number of active cases in Ladakh dropped to 295 -- 183 in Kargil and 112 in Leh -- after 46 more patients were cured of the disease in Kargil and subsequently discharged, they said. The 295 cases included 12 people, who tested positive on Wednesday. The new cases included 12 from Kargil and five from Leh, the officials said. They said the condition of all the patients suffering from COVID-19 is "stable".   Ladakh had recorded one coronavirus-related death, while 694 people have been cured of the infection in the twin districts till date. Meanwhile, authorities in Kargil district on Wednesday relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in the district, allowing opening of shops except barber shops, salons and spas, while there was also no restriction on the plying of private vehicles. District magistrate and Chairman district Disaster Management Authority, Kargil, Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary said the decision in this regard has been taken after discussions and deliberations with all stakeholders with due approval of Lt Governor Ladakh R K Mathur.

"The decision will be reviewed after 10 days and further decisions regarding relaxations and restrictions would be based on the situation that unfolds in the days to come," Choudhary said. While underlining the importance of the observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines in letter and spirit to contain the spread of COVID-19, he said the norms laid down should not be compromised in any manner and violators will face strict action under law.

Regarding engagement of labourers to carry out construction activities in the district, Choudhary said there is no restriction on engagement of labourers from outside the district for carrying out construction activities provided they follow the 14 days mandatory home quarantine measures and remain confined to the work site in order to minimise the risk of the infection. "There is no restriction on the movement of vehicles dealing in essential services, especially emergency cases and vehicles carrying patients referred and recommended by doctors, are given due permission to proceed outside the district," he said.

He said the precautionary measures are the only way to put curb on the spread of the deadly virus. Choudhary also appealed to the locals to wear masks and abstain from unnecessary movement in markets and other public places..

