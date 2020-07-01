Maha govt to requisition private ambulances for COVID patients

In view of rising number of coronavirus patients, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to requisition private ambulances and other vehicles which will be used to ferry patients to hospitals. The decision was also taken following complaints that private ambulances are charging exorbitant rates for providing services, said an official release here.

A Government Resolution (GR) or order issued by the Health Department said district administrations will take over private ambulances and other on-hire private vehicles. As the number of COVID-19 patients is on rise, there is a need for more ambulances, the release said.

Private vehicles on hire, which can be used as ambulances with minor modification, will be requisitioned alongwith their drivers, the release said. The requisitioned ambulances and other vehicles will be used for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients or the patients whose condition is not very serious, it said.

District collectors and municipal commissioners will carry out the requisition, the GR said, adding that vehicles would be taken over on lease or monthly rental at the rates fixed by the Regional Transport Office..