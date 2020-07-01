Left Menu
Development News Edition

UDF takes U-turn, Jose faction not ousted, only asked to keep away from meetings: Ramesh Chennithala

"The UDF leadership has not ousted anyone from the front. The front had only decided not to allow the Jose faction to participate in the UDF meetings till it accepts the agreement reached by the coalition earlier on the Kottayam district panchayat president post,"UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala told reporters here after a meeting with the front partners.

PTI | Thiruvanatha | Updated: 01-07-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 20:33 IST
UDF takes U-turn, Jose faction not ousted, only asked to keep away from meetings: Ramesh Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram, July 1 (PTI): In a U-turn, the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) on Wednesday said the Kerala Congress (M) faction led by Jose K Mani had not been ousted, but had only been asked to keep away from the front meetings. "The UDF leadership has not ousted anyone from the front.

The front had only decided not to allow the Jose faction to participate in the UDF meetings till it accepts the agreement reached by the coalition earlier on the Kottayam district panchayat president post,"UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala told reporters here after a meeting with the front partners. As per the agreement, the Jose faction was allowed to hold the post of Panchayat President for eight months and the faction led by party working chairman, P J Joseph for the remaining six months.

However, after their term, the Jose faction refused to resign, prompting the UDF to take action. "We have not removed any faction from the front," Chennithal, a senior Congress leader, said and blamed the media for misreporting.

Since there was no other option, it was decided not to allow the Jose faction to participate in any of the UDF meetings, he said. "The moment they agree to implement theUDF decision, thefaction will be allowed to take part in the meetings," Chennithalasaid, adding unfortunately the media thought that they were removed from the front.

The volte-face hascome two days after UDF convener Benny Behanan announced that the fronthad decided to oustthe Jose faction following its refusal to honour the agreement with regard to sharing of the post. After the death of K M Mani, Kerala Congress (M) supremo and father of Jose K Mani, there were differences of opinion in that party.

The UDF did try to bring the two factions together. But as they were not able to work together, it was decided to consider them as two separate parties, Chennithala said.

As per a truce brokered by the UDF, the Jose faction was allowed to hold the post of Kottayam district panchayat president for eight months after which the remaining period would be held by the faction led by P J Joseph, working chairmanof the party. But when the Jose faction refused to ask its nominee to resign even after eight months, and openly declared that the pact was not valid, the UDF was forced to act,convenor Benny Behanan had stated.

Describing the Jose faction as an "integral part" of the front, Chennithala said they shared a four decade long relationship. Since the past four months, UDF leaders have been holding talks with the faction but there was no fruitful outcome, he said.

Jose K Mani has described the UDF's ouster as "political injustice" and made it clear that they were not prepared to hold talks with the UDF. After the latest development, Jose K Mani, a Rajya Sabha MP,told reporters in Kottayam that there was no change in their stand.

"What wrong have we done?" he asked. The Jose faction has two MPs and two MLAs in its fold.PTI UD BN WELCOME WELCOME

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Americans more anxious about coronavirus as U.S. cases surge, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows

Americans anxieties over the spread of the coronavirus are at the highest in more than a month, a ReutersIpsos poll showed on Wednesday, as California recorded its biggest single-day spike in cases since the pandemic began.With the U.S. dea...

BioNTech and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine shows potential in human trial

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has shown potential and was found to be well tolerated in early-stage human trials, the companies said on Wednesday. The drug is one of 17 bei...

Indian Consul General Vipul recounts fond memories of Dubai as his term ends

Dubai is a wonderful place where everyone is welcomed, particularly Indians, says Vipul, Indias Consul General here. Vipul, whose three-year tenure will come to an end next week, says the experience of working in the UAE has been a great on...

Experts suggest treating asymptomatic, mildly symptomatic COVID patients in home isolation

Experts have suggested that treating asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients in home isolation would be appropriate as it would lessen the burden on hospitals, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday. Yediyurappa had convened ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020