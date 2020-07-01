Left Menu
Sustainable heating systems can reduce CO2 emissions in Indian Himalayan region considerably: study

The use of sustainable heating systems can reduce carbon emissions in the Indian Himalayan region by 30 per cent in the next 10 years, a new study has said while noting that burning of wood by local population to fight cold conditions is adversely affecting the region.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 21:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix

The use of sustainable heating systems can reduce carbon emissions in the Indian Himalayan region by 30 per cent in the next 10 years, a new study has said while noting that burning of wood by local population to fight cold conditions is adversely affecting the region. The study conducted by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and TERI has found that the Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions for the year 2020 stands at 15.9 million tons for the entire Himalayan region. It suggests that sustainable heating systems like rocket stoves and LPG/PNG based technologies have potential of reducing emissions in space heating. "However, the upfront cost of these is a deterrent in their widespread adoption," it said.

The report said use of efficient sustainable heating systems can bring down CO2 emissions by 30 per cent in the Indian Himalayan Region (IHR) from the projected 17.8 million tons (MT) in 2030. "Indian Himalayas are one of the most ecologically fragile regions in the world. Given its cold climatic conditions and unavailability of regular source of power and limited financial capacity of local communities, people in the IHR often resort to fuel wood to provide thermal comfort in their built environment. "The traditional space heating mechanisms not only contribute to the increasing emissions of the region but also lead to degradation of natural resources and adversely impact the health of people residing in these areas," the report said.

The report 'Sustainable Space Heating Solutions in the Himalayan Region', by WWF India and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), studies the impact of the adoption of new clean energy technologies on emissions in the IHR. "The report highlights the possibility of a reduction of CO2 emissions from space heating in the Himalayas from the projected 17.8 MT by 2030 under a business as usual (BAU) scenario to 12.3 MT through the use of efficient technologies. "Currently the emissions from space heating for the year 2020 stand at approximately 15.9 million (MT) of CO2, for the entire Himalayan region, equivalent to annual emissions generated from about 27 units of 200 MW thermal power plants," the report said.

According to the report, 71.4 per cent of the CO2 is emitted by the northern states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir. It said the limited financial capacities of households and lack of awareness are the primary barriers to a slower than required transition from traditional fuel wood-based heating to more efficient and clean energy-based sustainable space heating technologies despite their availability.

Speaking on the issue, Sejal Worah, Programme Director, WWF India said, "The Himalayas are a very heterogeneous region and the space heating solutions have to be designed to be responsive to both community needs and the ecological fragility of the region. "Sustainable space heating systems can greatly improve the comfort and well-being of people, reduce impacts on natural resources and address the global issue of climate change from increasing emissions. While there is no dearth of innovation in this space, the challenge lies in the reach and uptake of these solutions in these regions." The report said MSMEs, innovators and start-ups can play a key role in developing and mainstreaming sustainable technologies.

