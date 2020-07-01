Left Menu
Banning Tiktok impulsive decision; substitute Indian apps needed: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan on Wednesday termed the Centre's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps including TikTok as an "eyewash and an impulsive decision" and said the union government should substitute them with Indian apps as the livelihood of many people are associated with these applications.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-07-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 21:33 IST
Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan on Wednesday termed the Centre's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps including TikTok as an "eyewash and an impulsive decision" and said the union government should substitute them with Indian apps as the livelihood of many people are associated with these applications. Jahan, an actor-turned parliamentarian with a huge following in TikTok, said people should not suffer from this ban as they did after demonetisation.

"TikTok was just like any other social media platform for me to connect with my fans and audience. If it's in the national interest, I completely stand by the ban. But banning a few Chinese apps is just an eyewash by the Central government and an impulsive decision," she said in a statement. Questioning the Centre on the future of those who lost their job in these companies due to the ban, the MP said, "What about the Chinese Investments in Companies which came out with the PM's picture in front-page ads, post demonetisation? What was achieved through Diplomacy and visits by the PM? "Also, what about the content creators who lose their monthly income to run households now? These questions remain unanswered.[sic]" The first-time parliamentarian also said that the government has to take steps to move away from Chinese supply chains without adding to inflation and putting pressure on the common man's pockets.

The Centre should come out or allow the creation of substitute apps so that livelihoods are not lost, Jahan later told reporters. "People should not suffer from this ban, just like it happened during demonetisation. The central government should come up with a substitute plan to create Indian apps, so that people don't lose jobs and they don't need to depend on Chinese or any other foreign apps," the TMC MP said.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had said that banning apps will not be enough, asserting that China needs to be given a befitting reply. India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including the hugely-popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

The ban came in the backdrop of a standoff along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh and the killing of 20 Indian Army personnel a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley..

