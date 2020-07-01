Parts of UP receive rainfall

Rain lashed some parts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, while Agra recorded the highest day temperature in the state at 41 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said. Among the places which received rainfall were Allahabad (17.2 mm), Ballia (4 mm), Gorakhpur (3.2 mm) and Varanasi (0.6 mm), the Meteorological department said.

Agra was the hottest location in the state, followed by Jhansi at 39.9 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said. Aligarh and Etawah each recorded a maximum temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius, it added.

State capital Lucknow recorded a high of 34.1 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.