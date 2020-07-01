Left Menu
Activists express concern about families keeping away during last rites of COVID patients

even though there are detailed scientific and official guidelines that show us that a dignified death is possible," they said. There have been reports about public officials and bystanders performing the last rites of individuals with family members unwilling to do so for fear of infection.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 22:09 IST
A group of prominent civil society activists on Wednesday expressed concern over incidents of families keeping away from the last rites of coronavirus-infected kin, and urged for a strong public campaign to improve people's understanding of the disease. "It is critical for us to know that it is completely safe for the last rites of a loved one to be performed by family members and for them to have a respectful burial/cremation," the social activists, including Rajmohan Gandhi, Nayantara Sahgal, Romila Thapar and Harsh Mander, said in an open letter to the people of the country.  "It is deeply saddening that the fear and stigma around COVID-19 has caused families to abandon performing the last rites for their family members... even though there are detailed scientific and official guidelines that show us that a dignified death is possible," they said.

There have been reports about public officials and bystanders performing the last rites of individuals with family members unwilling to do so for fear of infection. Science and scientific understanding will often ask people to do difficult things such as practice physical distancing and wear masks, but a proper and complete understanding of the disease and dynamics is needed along with a strong public campaign to improve understanding of the disease, they said.  There is no scientific barrier for families to undertake with due safety the religious and cultural practices associated with death rites, as long as this does not involve crowding and physical contact, they said. "Families can ensure that a smaller number of those closest to the deceased gather; that they wear masks and maintain physical distancing; that they try to avoid very old and very young people joining the last rite gatherings," the activists said. If there is eating and drinking, this is done with separate, preferably disposable utensils; and as far as possible, the gatherings are organized in the open rather than closed spaces, they said.

