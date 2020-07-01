35 new COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, total count reaches 2,525
With an increase of 35 new cases, Jharkhand's COVID-19 count reached 2,525 on Wednesday.
According to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department, new cases were reported today from East Singhbhum, Dhanbad, Garhwa, Bokaro and some other districts.
The number of total confirmed cases in the state includes 579 active cases, 1931 cured and discharged patients and 15 deaths due to the disease. (ANI)
