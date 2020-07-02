Decomposed body of Delhi police constable found

The decomposed body of a Delhi Police constable was found hanging from a tree on Wednesday, an official said. The deceased, Prince Solanki (26), was posted with the 7th battalion. He went missing from Palam on June 28, police said. The body was found hanging from a tree near the railway line towards Delhi Cantt to Palam station, they said. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide but the exact cause of death will be ascertained through autopsy, they added. PTI AMP SRY