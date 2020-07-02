Odisha CM extends best wishes for Bahuda Yatra

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday extended his best wishes to all on the occasion of Bahuda Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri, on the ninth day of Jagannath Rath Yatra. "Difficult situation will go away soon with infinite blessings of the Trinity, as he wished prosperous life of all and progress of our state," said the Chief Minister on Wednesday.

Bahuda Yatra is the return journey of the deities (Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Subhadra) from Gundhicha Temple to Jagannath Temple. During the Rath Yatra, Lord Jagannath travelled on Nandighosha, Lord Balabhadra on Taladhwaja and Subhadra on Debadalana chariots to the Gundicha Temple, as per the mythological beliefs.

"Auspicious Bahuda Jatra (Return Journey) of Lord Shree Jagannath has beenobserved peacefully today," read the release. State Government ensured necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of the festival, by strictly following COVID-19 protocol.

The Rath Yatra that began on June 23 will conclude on July 4 after a series of ceremonies such as Bahuda Yatra today (on July 1), Sunabesha on July 2, Adharpana on July 3 and the Niladri Bije on July 4. During these ceremonies, no devotees were allowed. Only the servitors, police and media persons were allowed who have tested negative for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Patnaik paid his tribute to legendary Physician, Bharat Ratna awardee Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy on his birth anniversary on Wednesday, celebrated as "Doctors' Day". Saluting the Doctors, Chief Minister said , "They are working with an unwavering commitment to saving us from COVID-19 pandemic, the biggest health challenge human race facing today."

According to the Information and Public Relations Department of Odisha, up to June 30, 2,70,678 samples have been tested for COVID-19. Of which, 7,316 were reported positive in the state including 1,930 active cases, 5,353 recovered/ discharged and 25 fatalities. At present, 2,094 persons are in Hospital isolation in Odisha, stated the officials. (ANI)