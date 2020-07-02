Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha CM extends best wishes for Bahuda Yatra

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday extended his best wishes to all on the occasion of Bahuda Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri, on the ninth day of Jagannath Rath Yatra.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 02-07-2020 02:45 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 02:45 IST
Odisha CM extends best wishes for Bahuda Yatra
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday extended his best wishes to all on the occasion of Bahuda Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri, on the ninth day of Jagannath Rath Yatra. "Difficult situation will go away soon with infinite blessings of the Trinity, as he wished prosperous life of all and progress of our state," said the Chief Minister on Wednesday.

Bahuda Yatra is the return journey of the deities (Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Subhadra) from Gundhicha Temple to Jagannath Temple. During the Rath Yatra, Lord Jagannath travelled on Nandighosha, Lord Balabhadra on Taladhwaja and Subhadra on Debadalana chariots to the Gundicha Temple, as per the mythological beliefs.

"Auspicious Bahuda Jatra (Return Journey) of Lord Shree Jagannath has beenobserved peacefully today," read the release. State Government ensured necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of the festival, by strictly following COVID-19 protocol.

The Rath Yatra that began on June 23 will conclude on July 4 after a series of ceremonies such as Bahuda Yatra today (on July 1), Sunabesha on July 2, Adharpana on July 3 and the Niladri Bije on July 4. During these ceremonies, no devotees were allowed. Only the servitors, police and media persons were allowed who have tested negative for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Patnaik paid his tribute to legendary Physician, Bharat Ratna awardee Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy on his birth anniversary on Wednesday, celebrated as "Doctors' Day". Saluting the Doctors, Chief Minister said , "They are working with an unwavering commitment to saving us from COVID-19 pandemic, the biggest health challenge human race facing today."

According to the Information and Public Relations Department of Odisha, up to June 30, 2,70,678 samples have been tested for COVID-19. Of which, 7,316 were reported positive in the state including 1,930 active cases, 5,353 recovered/ discharged and 25 fatalities. At present, 2,094 persons are in Hospital isolation in Odisha, stated the officials. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong Police arrest over 370 people for using their freedom of speech and expression

On the first day after China passed the national security law, the Hong Kong Police arrested over 370 people for participating in the pro-democracy march. On the annual July 1 pro-democracy march, more than 370 people were arrested and the ...

Ukraine central bank chief abruptly resigns, citing political pressure

Ukraines Central Bank Governor Yakiv Smoliy unexpectedly submitted his resignation on Wednesday, citing systematic political pressure on the banks activities and attempts to curb its independence. If the resignation is accepted by President...

Mexico celebrates start of new trade accord with US, Canada

Mexico celebrated the implementation of a new free trade agreement with Canada and the United States that it hopes will lead to more investment in its struggling economy. President Andrs Manuel Obrador will travel to Washington July 8-9 to ...

U.S. warns firms of human rights abuse risks in China's Xinjiang province

The United States on Wednesday issued an advisory warning U.S. companies about the risks faced from maintaining supply chains associated with human rights abuses in Chinas western Xinjiang province.The advisory, issued by the U.S. State, Tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020