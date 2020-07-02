Scholarships for 57 agricultural emissions scientists announced

Scholarships for 57 early-career agricultural emissions scientists from 20 developing countries is another example of New Zealand's international leadership in primary sector sustainability, says Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor.

Mr O'Connor, announcing the scholarships today, says hundreds of applications were received for this fourth round of the CLIFF-GRADS programme (Climate, Food and Farming Global Research Alliance Development Scholarships) and nearly twice as many scholarships awarded as in the previous round.

"The growing interest from GRA member countries and host research institutions is impressive and shows the high regard for this programme among the global climate science community.

"Supporting these international study programmes is one of many ways New Zealand is contributing to addressing agricultural emissions. Doing so will provide us with key knowledge to help farmers in New Zealand and in other countries to farm more sustainably," he says.

New Zealand provides core funding for CLIFF-GRADS as part of its ongoing support of the Global Research Alliance on Agricultural Greenhouse Gases (GRA).

CLIFF-GRADS scholarship recipients often face a number of constraints to conducting their research in their home countries. This round includes two placements at New Zealand's Massey University.

"This and other GRA programmes are actively boosting scientific capability in regions where that expertise is limited, by giving them access to technical expertise and equipment they would not otherwise have. These Alumni will go on to have a global impact on agricultural emissions management and contribute to addressing climate issues," says Mr O'Connor.

"Their research and the connections formed will aid the transition to lower emissions primary production in developing countries, as well as in New Zealand, and we are proud to be providing leadership and support to those efforts. I see this also as an investment in our own sustainable future – the best farmers for the world.

"As part of Budget 2020, I have made a renewed commitment of $34 million over the next four years to continue support of the GRA and its objective to grow more food without growing greenhouse gas emissions.

"I'd to acknowledge the support of our GRA members and partner organisations for providing exciting opportunities for these students," says Mr O'Connor.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)