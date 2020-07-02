LJP relieves Munger district president for statement on NDA coalition, Paswan to take alliance decision

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has taken action against the Munger district president Raghvendra Bharti, by relieving him of the post after he gave a media statement saying that NDA coalition is "unbreakable". In a statement, Bharti said that the NDA coalition is "unbreakable", on which the party has now taken an action.

The LJP state unit has given all the responsibility of the alliance to Chirag Paswan, the national President of the party. The party believes that no one should speak on the subject of the coalition as this decision will be taken by Paswan only.

LJP's General Secretary Shahnawaz Kaifi has given a relieving order against Munger district Chief till further orders. (ANI)