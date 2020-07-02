IMD issues yellow and orange alerts for coastal districts of Karnataka
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bengaluru on Thursday issued a yellow alert for the coastal districts of Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udipi districts for July 1, 2, 4 and 5 and an orange alert for June 3.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-07-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 11:50 IST
"North interior and south interior Karnataka are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall during the next five days," CS Patil, Director of IMD Bengaluru told ANI.
