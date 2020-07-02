Left Menu
Development News Edition

Last date for nominations for Padma Awards extended till 15 Sep

The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country. Instituted in 1954, these Awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 14:58 IST
Last date for nominations for Padma Awards extended till 15 Sep
The Government is committed to transforming Padma Awards into “People’s Padma”. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Online nominations/recommendations for the Padma Awards to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2021 have started from 1st May 2020. The last date for nominations for Padma Awards is 15th September 2020. The nominations/recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online only on the Padma Awards portal https://padmaawards.gov.in.

The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country. Instituted in 1954, these Awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year. The award seeks to recognize 'work of distinction' and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc. All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

The Government is committed to transforming Padma Awards into "People's Padma". All citizens are therefore requested to make nominations/recommendations including self-nomination.

The nominations/recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above said Padma Portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements/service of the person recommended in her/his respective field/discipline.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has requested all Central Ministries/Departments, States/UT Governments, Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan awardees, Institutes of Excellence that concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs & STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to the society.

Further details in this regard are available under the heading 'Awards and Medals' on the website of Ministry of Home Affairs (www.mha.gov.in). The statutes and rules relating to these awards are available on the website with the link https://padmaawards.gov.in/AboutAwards.aspx

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Younis once held a knife to my throat when I offered him advice: Flower

Former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower has claimed that ex-skipper Younis Khan had once held a knife to his throat when he tried to offer him some advice. Asked about the tricky characters that he has had to coach in his career, the 49-...

Couple among three electrocuted in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Three persons, including a couple, died allegedly of electrocution in Rajasthans Jaisalmer district while they were working near a tube well, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred at Veeramdevra village in Pokaran area of the distr...

Providing food, clothing, education, financial assistance to orphans: AAP govt to HC

The AAP government on Thursday told the Delhi High Court it was providing food, clothing, medical care, education and financial assistance under various schemes to orphans in the national capital. The Delhi government said it was also provi...

Maha: Four die of suffocation in newly constructed well

A father-son duo and two other persons died of suffocation after inhaling some harmful gas in a newly constructed well in Maharashtras Gondia district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place at Kanhartola village in Amgaon tehsil ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020