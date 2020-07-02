Brigadier dies of Covid 19 at Kolkata hospital
A brigadier of the Indian Army died from COVID 19-related complications here on Thursday, the highest-ranking defence officer to have fallen to the pandemic, official sources said. The officer died due to acute respiratory problems caused by pneumonia and other Covid 19-related complications, the sources added.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-07-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 15:17 IST
A brigadier of the Indian Army died from COVID 19-related complications here on Thursday, the highest-ranking defence officer to have fallen to the pandemic, official sources said. Brigadier Vikas Samyal, posted at the Eastern Command headquarters here, was admitted to the military hospital at Barrackpore after he tested positive for Covid-19, they said.
He was later shifted to the Command Hospital as his condition deteriorated. The officer died due to acute respiratory problems caused by pneumonia and other Covid 19-related complications, the sources added.
