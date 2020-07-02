Left Menu
Development News Edition

845 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally at 16,097

Andhra Pradesh reported 845 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state's Health Department on Thursday.

ANI | Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-07-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 16:01 IST
845 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally at 16,097
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh reported 845 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state's Health Department on Thursday. The total number of positive cases in Andhra Pradesh is now 16,097, including 8,586 active cases and 198 COVID-19 fatalities.

India's COVID-19 tally breached the 6-lakh mark today with 19,148 new coronavirus cases being reported in the last 24 hours, as per the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Around 434 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in the country to 17,834. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka set to shift to Lucknow, Sheila Kaul's home renovated for her: UP Cong leaders

The government order asking Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate a Delhi bungalow is set to speed up her shifting base to Lucknow, where party veteran Sheila Kauls house was renovated months back for her, according to politicians...

SLC optimistic going ahead with T20 league in August

Sri Lanka Cricket SLC is optimistic about going ahead with the Lanka Premier League LPL in August, despite the Sri Lankan government pushing back the August 1 reopening of the countrys main airport in Katunayake. Last week, Sri Lankas sport...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 5 pm NATION DEL40 PM-PUTIN Modi, Putin discuss bilateral ties, post-COVID world New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday discussed various bilater...

India's trade deficit with China reduces to USD 48.66 bn in FY20

Indias trade deficit with China fell to USD 48.66 billion in 2019-20 on account of decline in imports from the neighbouring country, according to government data. Exports to China in the last financial year stood at USD 16.6 billion, while ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020