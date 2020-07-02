Left Menu
5 die, 12 injured in thunderbolt strikes in Ballia: Police

The dead included a 70-year-old retired Army man, Babulal Singh, and villager Nirmal Verma, 43, who were struck by lightning on Thursday while working in their fields in Babu Ka Shivpur village of Dokati area, police said. Ten others were injured in thunderbolt strike on Wednesday while working in a field in Mahthapar village of the district.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 02-07-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 16:06 IST
Five people, including two women, were killed and 12 others injured in incidents of lightning strikes in the district, police said on Thursday. The incidents of fatal thunderbolt strikes occurred in Dokati, Sikandarpur and Bhimpura areas of the district, they said. The dead included a 70-year-old retired Army man, Babulal Singh, and villager Nirmal Verma, 43, who were struck by lightning on Thursday while working in their fields in Babu Ka Shivpur village of Dokati area, police said.

Ten others were injured in thunderbolt strike on Wednesday while working in a field in Mahthapar village of the district. They were rushed to a hospital, where two women, Savita (35) and Sheela (19), died during treatment. In another incident at Rampur Madai village in Bhimpura area of the district, a 28-year-old farmer, Ram Sarikha Rajbhar was struck by lightning while working in his field and killed. In yet another incident, four women were hit by lightning in Hajouth village of Khejuri area of the district. They were rushed to a hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

