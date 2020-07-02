Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah meets CMs of UP, Haryana, Delhi; discusses COVID-19 situation

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have seen a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, leading to the Home Minister stepping in to handle the situation and improve the health infrastructure. Shah reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Delhi-NCR with the three chief ministers, a home ministry official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 16:58 IST
Amit Shah meets CMs of UP, Haryana, Delhi; discusses COVID-19 situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital and its adjoining areas, located in the two neighbouring states. Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have seen a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, leading to the Home Minister stepping in to handle the situation and improve the health infrastructure.

Shah reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Delhi-NCR with the three chief ministers, a home ministry official said. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was also present in the meeting.

The NCR comprises districts belonging to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The prominent ones being Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) and Ghaziabad (both Uttar Pradesh) and Gurgaon, Faridabad (both in Haryana). Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi -- Yogi Adityanath, Manohar Lal Khattar and Arvind Kejriwal respectively -- attended the meeting through video-conference.

The novel coronavirus has infected 89,000 people in Delhi and killed 2,803 as on Wednesday. In Uttar Pradesh, the coronavirus tally has reached 24,056 cases and 718 deaths.

In the NCR district of Gautam Buddh Nagar, 2,362 COVID-19 cases have been detected positive and 22 people have lost their lives so far. In Ghaziabad, so far 851 people have been infected by the coronavirus and 56 have died.

A total of 14,941 COVID-19 cases were detected in Haryana and the virus so far has claimed 240 lives in the state. Gurgaon and Faridabad have reported 92 and 80 fatalities, respectively. The two districts put together account for over 9,300 infections.

Restrictions imposed earlier on the free movement of people between Delhi and NCR became a major issue during the coronavirus lockdown. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister on Thursday had asked officials to stay alert on the movement of people in NCR districts to check the spread of COVID-19.

"By remaining alert in NCR districts (of UP), the spread of COVID-19 can be checked. There should be alertness on movement in these districts," a statement quoted the CM as telling senior officials during a meeting with them. On June 18, at a meeting, the home minister had said a common strategy should be framed for Delhi and NCR to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and added that the suburbs like Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad can't be separated from the national capital in this battle.

The home minister swung into action to handle the coronavirus situation in the national capital since early last month after criticism in different quarters of the Delhi government's handling of the COVID-19 situation, with complaints of non-availability of beds in hospitals for patients and difficulty in getting the tests done in laboratories. The home minister has been leading from the front after taking charge of Delhi's fight against the coronavirus.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey wants French apology over Mediterranean warships incident

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday Turkey expects France to apologise after an incident between Turkish and French warships in the Mediterranean prompted Paris to request a NATO investigation.Relations between the NATO membe...

Coal India arm BCCL says no impact of strike; union leaders claim otherwise

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd BCCL, a subsidiary of Coal India, on Thursday said there was no impact of the three-day strike called by different trade unions to protest against the governments decision to allow commercial mining of coal. Another C...

Food poisoning hits some 3,500 in Japan's Yashio city schools

Almost 3,500 teachers and students at more than a dozen public schools in Japans Yashio city have become sick with diarrhoea and stomach pains in a mass food poisoning outbreak. Saitama prefecture said on Thursday that 3,453 people in 15 el...

Bank credit grows 6.18 pc, deposits 11 pc: RBI data

Bank credit and deposits grew 6.18 per cent and 11 per cent to Rs 102.45 lakh crore and Rs 138.67 lakh crore, respectively, in the fortnight ended June 19, according to the RBI. In the fortnight ended June 21, 2019, bank credit had stood at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020