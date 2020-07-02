Left Menu
Vande Bharat Mission: 143 Indians arrive at Indore airport from Moscow

As many as 143 Indians from Moscow arrived at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar airport here on Thursday by Air India flight under the Vande Bharat Mission, the initiative launched by the central government to bring back Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions.

02-07-2020
Visual from Indore airport. Image Credit: ANI

"At 3:35 am, an Air India plane carrying 143 passengers from Moscow landed at Indore airport under the Vande Bharat Mission. 24 passengers were from Indore and have been sent to institutional quarantine," Dr Amit Malakar, Coronavirus Nodal Officer, Indore, told ANI.

He said that other passengers will be sent to institutional quarantine in their respective districts. (ANI)

