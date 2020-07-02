Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack to get disaster resilient power supply system by Dec 2020

GRIDCO chairman Sourabh Garg said, "Through the project, the entire power transmission and distribution system will be upgraded, and 20 new sub stations of various capacities will be set up". The cost of the project has been estimated around Rs 1600 crore which will be funded by the state government, Garg said, adding underground cabling work will be done.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-07-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 17:31 IST
Bhubaneswar-Cuttack to get disaster resilient power supply system by Dec 2020

The Odisha government on Thursday set a target of completing the advanced and disaster resilient power supply system in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack by December 2020, official sources said. The decision in this regard was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy.

"Workout advanced implementation schedule for each phase of the work and resolve the ground level issues as and when they crop up through active coordination among the departments of energy, general administration, GRIDCO and executing agency," the chief secretary said. Tripathy also directed OPTCL (Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited) to expedite the implementation through close and coordinated monitoring.

"Target was set to complete the entire project by December 2020," the chief secretary said. Additional Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena, who attended the meeting, said the system should be developed which can withstand wind speed of 300 km per hour.

Energy secretary NB Dhal said the new system would meet electrical load demand up to 1300 MW. It would ensure 24x7 uninterrupted quality power supply at all voltage levels because of the ring supply system. Besides, it would also reduce transmission and distribution loss, electrical accidents, operation and maintenance cost and improve the aesthetic look of the city. GRIDCO chairman Sourabh Garg said, "Through the project, the entire power transmission and distribution system will be upgraded, and 20 new sub stations of various capacities will be set up".

The cost of the project has been estimated around Rs 1600 crore which will be funded by the state government, Garg said, adding underground cabling work will be done. New 220 KV sub-stations are being set up at Pratappur Shasan, Balinata, Gothpatana, Godisahi, Cuttack (near Bailashi Mauza). Similarly, new 132 sub-stations are coming up in Unit-8, Mancheswar, Bargarh, Satyanagar, Nayapali and Brajabiharipur, he informed.

Resilient 33 KV substations are also being installed in Unit-8, Bargarh, Bapujinagar, Master Canteen, Satyanagar, Sahidnagar, Kharavela Nagar, Ranihat and Badambadi areas in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. OPTCL managing director Sanjeeb Singh said: "Underground cabling is being laid in many areas of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar ....." He said till today, around 90 per cent of the scheduled works have been completed. Target was set to complete the entire projects in different phases by December end of the current year," he said, adding that more than 10 lakh consumers will benefit in the new system.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Difference between number of recoveries, active COVID-19 cases now 1.31 lakh: Health ministry

The total number of recoveries has fast outgrown the number of active COVID-19 cases, with the difference between the two being 1.32 lakh at present, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. Timely clinical management of COVID-19 cases h...

Alternative Academic Calendar provides guidelines to teachers on use of technology

In order to engage students meaningfully during their stay at home due to COVID-19 through educational activities at home with the help of their parents and teachers, the alternative academic calendars for students, parents and teachers at ...

Plea before court seeking FIR against Ramdev for falsely claiming to have found cure for COVID-19

An advocate has moved a Delhi Court seeking lodging of an FIR against yoga guru Baba Ramdev and others for allegedly cheating people by falsely claiming that his firm Patanjali has&#160;found a cure for COVID-19. The application, filed by a...

Officials delay decision on Kentucky Confederate statue

Officials in a Kentucky county have delayed a vote on whether to remove a Confederate statue from the grounds of a courthouse. Members of the Daviess County Fiscal Court were expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution that would have returned...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020