160 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, 202 cured today

Thiruvananthapuram, July 2 (PTI): Kerala's COVID-19 tally touched 4,753 with 160 fresh cases on Thursday, but in some relief for the state 202 people have been cured from the infection, the highest single day recovery so far. Those under treatment are 2,088 and 2,638 have so far recovered, while 1.78 lakh people are under observation,the highest in Malappuram-over33,000.

Pathanamthitta reported 27 cases, Malappuram 24, Palakkad 18, Alappuzha 16,Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thirssurand Kannur nine cases each, Idukki eight, Kozhikode seven, Kasaragod five and Wayanad one. Of the positive cases, 106 had come from abroad and 40 from other states, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a release.

At least 1,78,099 people are under observation of whom 1,75,111 are in home/institutional quarantine and 2,988 in various hospitals, including 403 admitted today. Testing of samples has been further ramped up and in the last 24 hours, 7,589 samples have been tested.

Totally, 2,46,799 samples have been sent for testing and the results of 4,722 are awaited. Besides, as part of sentinel surveillance, of 52,316 samples, which had been sent for testing, 50,002 are negative.

There are 123 hot spots in the state as of today. Palakkad has the highest number of positive cases at 249, while Malappuram accounts for 226 cases, Kannur 217 and Pathanamthitta206.

In Thiruvananthapuram, a two-year-old girl, who returned from Kuwait, a lottery seller and a migrant worker from Assam were among those who tested positive today..