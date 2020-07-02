Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack to get disaster resilient power supply system by Dec 2020

GRIDCO chairman Sourabh Garg said, "Through the project, the entire power transmission and distribution system will be upgraded, and 20 new sub stations of various capacities will be set up". The cost of the project has been estimated around Rs 1600 crore which will be funded by the state government, Garg said, adding underground cabling work will be done.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-07-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 19:19 IST
Bhubaneswar-Cuttack to get disaster resilient power supply system by Dec 2020

The Odisha government on Thursday set a target of completing the advanced and disaster resilient power supply system in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack by December 2020, official sources said. The decision in this regard was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy.

"Work out advanced implementation schedule for each phase of the work and resolve the ground level issues as and when they crop up through active coordination among the departments of energy, general administration, GRIDCO and executing agency," the chief secretary said. Tripathy also directed OPTCL (Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited) to expedite the implementation through close and coordinated monitoring.

"Target was set to complete the entire project by December 2020," the chief secretary said. Additional Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena, who attended the meeting, said the system should be developed which can withstand wind speed of 300 km per hour.

Energy secretary NB Dhal said the new system would meet electrical load demand up to 1300 MW. It would ensure 24x7 uninterrupted quality power supply at all voltage levels because of the ring supply system. Besides, it would also reduce transmission and distribution loss, electrical accidents, operation and maintenance cost and improve the aesthetic look of the city. GRIDCO chairman Sourabh Garg said, "Through the project, the entire power transmission and distribution system will be upgraded, and 20 new sub stations of various capacities will be set up".

The cost of the project has been estimated around Rs 1600 crore which will be funded by the state government, Garg said, adding underground cabling work will be done. New 220 KV sub-stations are being set up at Pratappur Shasan, Balinata, Gothpatana, Godisahi, Cuttack (near Bailashi Mauza). Similarly, new 132 sub-stations are coming up in Unit-8, Mancheswar, Bargarh, Satyanagar, Nayapali and Brajabiharipur, he informed.

Resilient 33 KV substations are also being installed in Unit-8, Bargarh, Bapujinagar, Master Canteen, Satyanagar, Sahidnagar, Kharavela Nagar, Ranihat and Badambadi areas in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. OPTCL managing director Sanjeeb Singh said: "Underground cabling is being laid in many areas of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar ....." He said till today, around 90 per cent of the scheduled works have been completed. Target was set to complete the entire projects in different phases by December end of the current year," he said, adding that more than 10 lakh consumers will benefit in the new system.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Hong Kong activists discuss 'parliament-in-exile' after China crackdown

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists are discussing a plan to create an unofficial parliament-in-exile to keep the flame of democracy alive and send a message to China that freedom cannot be crushed, campaigner Simon Cheng told Reuters. Hong K...

ASI monuments to be reopened from July 6; visitors to be capped, masks mandatory: Cul min

All ASI protected monuments will be reopened for the public from July 6 with entry only through e-tickets, a cap on the number of visitors and mandatory wearing of masks, the culture ministry said on Thursday. Earlier in June, the ministry ...

Bolsonaro urges signing of EU-MERCOSUR deal, aims to change Brazil's reputation on Amazon

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro appealed on Thursday to negotiators to conclude the final text of the European Union- Mercosur trade accord so that it can be signed this semester, speaking at a virtual summit of the South American trade bl...

Obtaining visa not a fundamental right of foreigners, Centre tells SC in Tablighi case

Foreigners do not have any fundamental right to obtain a visa or to continue a cancelled one, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday, seeking dismissal of the pleas challenging the cancellation of visas of 2,765 foreign nationals and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020