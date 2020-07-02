Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pulwama attack case: NIA arrests one more accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested one more accused, named Mohd Iqbal Rather, in connection with the Pulwama attack case in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed in an IED blast on February 14, 2019.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:02 IST
Pulwama attack case: NIA arrests one more accused
Mohd Iqbal Rather. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested one more accused, named Mohd Iqbal Rather, in connection with the Pulwama attack case in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed in an IED blast on February 14, 2019. Mohd Iqbal Rather, 25, is a resident of Futlipura, Charar-e-Shareef, Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, read a statement.

Rather had facilitated the movement of Muhammad Umar Farooq, the JeM terrorist and a key conspirator in this case, after he infiltrated into the Indian territory in Jammu region in April 2018, from the National Highway near International border to South Kashmir. Umar Farooq, along with others, had assembled the IED used in the attack. The accused had been undergoing judicial custody since September 2018 in another Jaish-e-Mohammed related case investigated by NIA. He was produced by the Jail authorities before the NIA Special Court, Jammu today and was taken into seven days NIA custody for interrogation.

The statement further noted that initial examination has revealed that Mohd Iqbal Rather was in constant touch with Pakistan-based leadership of Jaish-e-Mohammed and was in communication with them over secure messaging applications. Rather was part of the 'transportation module' of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist organisation. With his arrest, NIA has so far arrested six accused persons in this case. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's COVID-19 cases cross 92K mark, plasma bank becomes operational

A plasma bank for treating COVID-19 was made operational on Thursday in Delhi which saw the total number of cases crossing 92,000 even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah suggested extensive use of Aarogya Setu and Itihaas apps to help mapping...

Canara Bank 'cheated' of Rs 174,89 Cr: CBI searches premises of Punjab Basmati Rice Ltd in Amritsar

The CBI carried out searches on Thursday at the premises of Punjab Basmati Rice Limited and its directors, booked for allegedly cheating the Canara Bank to the tune of Rs 174.89 crore, officials saidThe searches took place at the premises o...

Coal India strike: Production, dispatch hit; govt urges employees to resume work

Opposing the Centres move to open the coal sector to private players, Coal India unions on Thursday began their three-day strike, impacting both production and supplies, even as the government urged the employees to resume work. Five tr...

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on record job growth; surging virus cases cap gains

Wall Street rose on Thursday after a record-setting increasing in monthly U.S. jobs, but surging COVID-19 cases raised fears of more lockdowns and kept gains in check. The Nasdaq opened at an all-time high after data showed the U.S. economy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020