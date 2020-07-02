Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 held with 85 kg of cannabis in Noida; 4th major drug haul in fortnight

Earlier on June 27, three alleged drug traffickers were held after a shootout in Greater Noida and 300 kg of cannabis, procured from Andhra Pradesh, was seized from them, officials said. Another three alleged traffickers were held in Greater Noida before that while transporting 30 kg of cannabis to Delhi NCR on June 24.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:06 IST
3 held with 85 kg of cannabis in Noida; 4th major drug haul in fortnight

Three alleged drug traffickers were arrested in Noida while trying to smuggle 85 kg of cannabis into Delhi NCR, police said on Thursday. Police also seized the narcotic consignment and identified the arrested accused as Delhi residents Vijay Sharma and Shahid and Bulandshahr native Arif.

It was the fourth major drug haul within a fortnight by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police. Earlier on June 27, three alleged drug traffickers were held after a shootout in Greater Noida and 300 kg of cannabis, procured from Andhra Pradesh, was seized from them, officials said.

Another three alleged traffickers were held in Greater Noida before that while transporting 30 kg of cannabis to Delhi NCR on June 24. Two others were caught transporting 200 kg of cannabis in the region on June 19, the officials said.

In the latest case, the accused were intercepted near a drain between Sector 16 and 17 of Noida on Wednesday night with the illegal consignment valued at over Rs 12 lakh, the police said. “There were eight sacks of cannabis weighing 85 kgs inside a tempo. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the accused had procured the material from outside the NCR and wanted to sell it in Delhi NCR,” Noida’s Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said.

The Chhattisgarh-registered tempo used for the transporting the contraband’s consignment too was impounded, he added. The accused were arrested earlier by Ghaziabad and Meerut police, he said, adding the Noida police is further ascertaining their criminal antecedents.

An FIR has been registered in Sector 20 police station under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the accused have been remanded to judicial custody, the police added..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's COVID-19 cases cross 92K mark, plasma bank becomes operational

A plasma bank for treating COVID-19 was made operational on Thursday in Delhi which saw the total number of cases crossing 92,000 even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah suggested extensive use of Aarogya Setu and Itihaas apps to help mapping...

Canara Bank 'cheated' of Rs 174,89 Cr: CBI searches premises of Punjab Basmati Rice Ltd in Amritsar

The CBI carried out searches on Thursday at the premises of Punjab Basmati Rice Limited and its directors, booked for allegedly cheating the Canara Bank to the tune of Rs 174.89 crore, officials saidThe searches took place at the premises o...

Coal India strike: Production, dispatch hit; govt urges employees to resume work

Opposing the Centres move to open the coal sector to private players, Coal India unions on Thursday began their three-day strike, impacting both production and supplies, even as the government urged the employees to resume work. Five tr...

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on record job growth; surging virus cases cap gains

Wall Street rose on Thursday after a record-setting increasing in monthly U.S. jobs, but surging COVID-19 cases raised fears of more lockdowns and kept gains in check. The Nasdaq opened at an all-time high after data showed the U.S. economy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020