Two undertrial inmates among 9 new coronavirus cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Two undertrial inmates among 9 new coronavirus cases in UP's MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:17 IST
Nine more people, including two undertrial prisoners, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, an official said
According to Additional District Magistrate Alok Kumar, 280 results of samples have been received in which nine people, including two undertrial prisoners lodged in a temporary jail, have tested positive
He added that there are 54 active cases in the district.
- READ MORE ON:
- Muzaffarnagar
- COVID
- Uttar Pradesh