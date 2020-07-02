Maha: Bank official, accountant nabbed for graft
A chairman of a local bank and an accountant were nabbed for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.25 lakh for sanctioning loan in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city on Thursday, police said.PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 02-07-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 21:09 IST
A chairman of a local bank and an accountant were nabbed for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.25 lakh for sanctioning loan in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city on Thursday, police said. The Anti-Corruption Bureau nabbed Lokvilas Nagari Sahakari Bank's chairman Jagannath Kanderao Jadhav and Atmaram Pawar, an accountant at Rajashri Shahu Institute of Management, an official said.
According to the complainant, Jadhav had allegedly demanded Rs 1.25 lakh for sanctioning a loan and asked him to hand over the sum to Pawar at the institute, he said. The duo has been detained and an offence is being registered against them at MIDC CIDCO police station, deputy superintendent of police (ACB) Sujay Ghatge said.
