Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Delhi govt sets up expert panel to suggest measures for economic recovery

The Delhi government has constituted a 12-member expert panel to suggest measures for economic recovery from the impact of coronavirus in the national capital, a statement said on Thursday. through this committee, we look forward to collaborating with key industry representatives and identifying specific additional measures that government agencies can take to shorten the process of economic recovery," Shah said in the statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 21:26 IST
COVID-19: Delhi govt sets up expert panel to suggest measures for economic recovery

The Delhi government has constituted a 12-member expert panel to suggest measures for economic recovery from the impact of coronavirus in the national capital, a statement said on Thursday. According to the government, the panel will do a comprehensive analysis and recommend measures to be initiated by various departments, autonomous bodies, local bodies and MCDs to help people and businesses during the pandemic. The panel, headed by Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) vice chairman Jasmine Shah, also includes commissioners of labour and industries departments, SDMC, special secretary of the environment department, and representatives of various industries --- trade, manufacturing, automobile, finance and hospitality. "The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a devastating economic impact... through this committee, we look forward to collaborating with key industry representatives and identifying specific additional measures that government agencies can take to shorten the process of economic recovery," Shah said in the statement. The panel will explore the possibility of renewal or automatic extension of existing licenses issued by departments and local bodies (labour license, shops and establishment registration, contractor license, nursing home registration) which stand expired after March 1 this year, by a general order till March 31, 2021, without penalty or interest. “This committee will also explore provisions of online license issuing systems or doorstep delivery of licensing systems. The key focus of the committee will be exploring economic reform measures that have the potential for revenue mobilisation for the Delhi government,” it said

According to an order issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority Special CEO Ravi Dhawan, the exception will be in categories such as excise, pollution control, fire where safety or revenue-related issues are involved. “While doing so, the interests of labour should be protected,” it said. "The committee shall explore the requirement or necessity of new licenses or NOCs issued by the various departments to identify the licenses which can be abolished or replaced with only prior intimation. Similarly, the logical periodicity of renewal of licenses be studied and suggestions made on whether unnecessary annual renewals need to be amended or abolished," the order stated. The order also said that the committee should explore international best practices that mega-cities and countries around the world are taking to enable economic recovery form COVID-19. The panel will also examine and suggest penalties or fines or interest imposed on public or business due to COVID-19 pandemic, which can be waived to remove undue financial hardship. The expert committee might also take up any other issues and suggest innovative measures to help people and business in distress. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 2,442 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally in the city to over 89,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,803, the authorities said

Recently, Delhi had eclipsed Mumbai as the city worst-hit by the pandemic in the country. PTI BUN SRY

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

China hails Russian referendum as reflection of people's choice

China said on Thursday that Russias national referendum on constitutional amendments, which will allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power till 2036, was a major event reflecting Russian peoples choice. Nearly 78 per cent of voters in...

Emami Agrotech expects e-commerce, modern trade to contribute up to 12% biz

Emami Agrotech Ltd, which is mainly into the edible oil business, expects e-commerce and modern trade channels to contribute around 10-12 per cent of its total sales, a company official said on Thursday. The Emami group company, which has a...

Pulwama terror attack: NIA arrests one more accused

The NIA arrested one more accused on Thursday in connection with last years Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, an official said. Mohammad Iqbal Rather 25, a resident of Jammu and Kashmirs Budgam, had allegedly fa...

Report: Patriots guarantee Newton only $550K

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is guaranteed only 550,000 under terms of his incentive-heavy deal, NFL Network reported Thursday. Newton, released by the Panthers in March, is recovering from foot surgery and would have made 19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020