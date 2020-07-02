19 new coronavirus cases in Manipur, tally rises to 1,279

Manipur reported 19 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the northeast state's COVID-19 tally to 1,279, officials said. The 19 new cases were reported from Churachandpur district 10, two cases each in Kakching, Kamjong and Ukhrul districts and one case each from Imphal West, Kangpokpi and Thoubal districts, they said.

The total number of COVID-19 active cases in the state is 663. Thirty-seven COVID-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state in the last 24-hour as they have recovered from the disease, the officials said, adding that the total number of recovered persons is 616.

Meanwhile, after a policeman of the Jiribam police station tested positive for COVID-19, the police station was declared as a containment zone and samples of all personnel were collected for testing, the officials said..