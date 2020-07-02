Left Menu
Development News Edition

4.77 lakh people screened for coronavirus in Ghaziabad so far: Officials

They added that from Thursday till July 12, a special health surveillance campaign has been launched in which 2,100 teams would conduct surveys of influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) in both containment and non-containment zones of the district. For monitoring the status of COVID-19 cases in the district, the Uttar Pradesh government had designated Special Secretary Shiv Sahay Awasthi as the nodal officer for Ghaziabad district, who arrived here along with Praveen Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Meerut range.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 02-07-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 22:01 IST
4.77 lakh people screened for coronavirus in Ghaziabad so far: Officials

Healthcare workers have so far visited over 1 lakh households screening 4.77 lakh people for symptoms of COVID-19 in Ghaziabad district, officials said on Thursday. They added that from Thursday till July 12, a special health surveillance campaign has been launched in which 2,100 teams would conduct surveys of influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) in both containment and non-containment zones of the district.

For monitoring the status of COVID-19 cases in the district, the Uttar Pradesh government had designated Special Secretary Shiv Sahay Awasthi as the nodal officer for Ghaziabad district, who arrived here along with Praveen Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Meerut range. The officers took stock of the current situation regarding COVID-19 in the district.

During the meeting held in the collectorate conference hall, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey apprised the nodal officer that 3,048 booth level officers and 237 supervisors have been deputed as part of its Operation 'Dastak'. As per the details of the operation, a team of officials would knock on every house to know about any ailing person, who is having any symptoms of COVID-19 and they would subsequently report it to the state health department and disaster control room.

So far, 4.77 lakh people from 1.07 lakh families have been screened by officials, the DM said. Till now, 113 coronavirus cases have been detected in the district and a total of 2,500 samples of suspected patients with the infection have been taken, Pandey added.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala reports 160 new cases of COVID-19

Kerala reported 160 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total active cases in the state to 2,088. Health Minister KK Shailaja said that 202 COVID-19 patients tested negative today which is the highest number of recoveries reported in ...

Reshuffle of DCPs in Mumbai

At least 11 deputy commissioners of police DCPs were transferred within Mumbai on Thursday. The transfer orders were issued by Naval Bajaj, Joint Commissioner of Police Admin.Paramjit Dahiya has been now posted as DCP Zone -I, N Ambika as D...

Shahid Afridi says wife, kids now Covid negative

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi on Thursday announced that his wife and two daughters Aqsa and Ansha have tested negative for coronavirus. Alhamdulillah, my wife daughters, Aqsa Ansha have re-tested after our previously positive...

US STOCKS-Wall St gains as job growth accelerates, Nasdaq hits record high

Wall Street rose on Thursday, with the Nasdaq hitting an all-time high, after a record-setting increase in monthly U.S. jobs pointed to a rebound in business activity following the easing of coronavirus-led lockdowns. The U.S. economy creat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020